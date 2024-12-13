Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 258.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 79,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 108.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $100.56 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFIN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,435,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

