TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,833 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 280.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 35,988.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEC. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

