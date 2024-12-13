UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 782,980 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,980 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 5.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 27.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 20.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 19.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.41 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

About Gerdau

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

