UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tennant by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 79.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after buying an additional 67,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNC stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tennant has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

