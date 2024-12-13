UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Griffon worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Quarry LP raised its position in Griffon by 98.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 56.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Griffon by 1,024.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Griffon news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 9,892 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $659,697.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,545,984.66. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 5,170 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $415,564.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,316.28. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,765 shares of company stock valued at $35,496,152 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 108.70% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

