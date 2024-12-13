UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.20% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $463,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 323.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 34,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens upgraded STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

