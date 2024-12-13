UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after buying an additional 2,801,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,096,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after buying an additional 209,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after buying an additional 37,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

