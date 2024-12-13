UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 1,231.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,305 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 79.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,812,033 shares in the company, valued at $295,537,065.66. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,803 shares of company stock worth $1,755,307. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

