UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,742 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,254,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,466,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,288 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $534,446.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,734.88. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,995.58. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,490. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

