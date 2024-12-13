UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after acquiring an additional 97,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,809,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.34. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

