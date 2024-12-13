UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 13,764 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. FMR LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.91.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

