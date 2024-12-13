UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,816 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.21% of MannKind worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MannKind by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 967,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,181.94. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 67,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $456,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,175.76. The trade was a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,075 shares of company stock worth $1,325,587 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MannKind Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNKD opened at $6.55 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

