UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,988,036.24. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $105,366.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $719,058.64. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,603 shares of company stock worth $8,353,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

