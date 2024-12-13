uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QURE. Raymond James raised uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on uniQure from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $734.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $7,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

