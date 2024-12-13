United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $57.25. 2,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

