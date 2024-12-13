Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Down 24.3% – Time to Sell?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 24.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 1,201,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 515,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Universe Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 234,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 6.46% of Universe Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

