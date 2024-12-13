US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 28,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,116,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

