Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Ushio Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.
Ushio Company Profile
Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.
