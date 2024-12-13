Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Macquarie Analyst Says

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

MTN stock opened at $193.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average is $178.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 33.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $87,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

