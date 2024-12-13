VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITM opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

