Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 450.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $65,874.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,849.96. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

ECPG opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

