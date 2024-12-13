Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 145,800 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

CLOV stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.94. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $330.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

