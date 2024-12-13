Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,959 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 481,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 204.1% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 429,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 288,082 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $16,812,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 354,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens upgraded Establishment Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

