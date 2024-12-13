Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 2.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 2.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $34,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,915,000. The trade was a 19.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WT. Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

