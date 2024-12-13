Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 283 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $108.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.65.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

