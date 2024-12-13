Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 133.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 935,909 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 110,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 152.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 236,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. JMP Securities raised Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $17.54 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

