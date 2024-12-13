Verition Fund Management LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,377 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Replimune Group worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,560.30. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $12.22 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $836.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

