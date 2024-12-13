Verition Fund Management LLC Has $391,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 4.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,490.14. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,967 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $131.27 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

