Verition Fund Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71.

LNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

