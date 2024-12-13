Verition Fund Management LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 190.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 23.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $309,208.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,498.14. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,738 shares of company stock worth $4,572,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Trading Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

View Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.