Verition Fund Management LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,858,000 after purchasing an additional 271,645 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $1,206,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,910.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 285,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 65,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Privia Health Group

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.