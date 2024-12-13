Verition Fund Management LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.
Diodes Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ DIOD opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.34. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
