Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAWN. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,865,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after buying an additional 4,750,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,034,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,739.65. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 51,745 shares of company stock worth $748,567 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.81 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

