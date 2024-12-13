Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $375,000 in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Indivior by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Indivior by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INDV opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.75. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 351.08% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indivior

Indivior Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.