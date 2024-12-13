Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,405,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,069,000 after buying an additional 105,311 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Innospec by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 835,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,721.76. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.97 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.13 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

