Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 62.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $100.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

