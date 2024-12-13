Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRHC. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 901.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 44.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 15.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Freedom Profile

In related news, CEO Robert Wotczak sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $76,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,481,600. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,120. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,271 shares of company stock worth $1,922,417 over the last three months. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.