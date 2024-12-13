Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 83.1% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 88.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

