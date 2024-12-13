Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Xometry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xometry by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Xometry by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Xometry
In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $498,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $109,968.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,356.93. The trade was a 23.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,000 in the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Xometry Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.
Xometry Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
