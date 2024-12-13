Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
VIGL opened at $2.00 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.66.
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
