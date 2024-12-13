Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 8.7 %

VIGL opened at $2.00 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Profile

(Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.