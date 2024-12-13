Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 20,692 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. This represents a 43.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. This trade represents a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036. Corporate insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

