Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,701,547 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,701,547 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 76.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $525,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,029.86. This represents a 18.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $113,677.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,076.69. This represents a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

