Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 891,571 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,571 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

About Equinor ASA



Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

