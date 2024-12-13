Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

