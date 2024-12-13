Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $114.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

