Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after buying an additional 208,785 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,270,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after buying an additional 823,636 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 769,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after buying an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 736,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price objective on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $552.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.71. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $49.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.