Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 183.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 64.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,101.46. This trade represents a 46.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About REGENXBIO

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.