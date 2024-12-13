Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,931 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 125.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 85.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 62.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,888.16. This trade represents a 32.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $131,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,811 shares of company stock worth $1,341,360. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

