Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,320,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,349,000 after purchasing an additional 652,436 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vertiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,036,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VRT opened at $125.07 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $145.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.