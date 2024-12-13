VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Guggenheim

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VF from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VF from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Shares of VFC opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VF has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in VF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

